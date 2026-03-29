Bantayan execs ‘ignored’ illegal cockfights

A COCKPIT lessor has filed a formal complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman against local officials and police in Bantayan, Cebu, over alleged inaction and tolerance of illegal cockfighting operations.

In a complaint-affidavit dated March 26, 2026, Sando Destura, lessor of Rueda de Bantayan, alleged that cockfights were continuously held at St. Peter Coliseum in Barangay Combado, Ticad, every Sunday from February to March 2026, typically running from 1 p.m. until midnight.

Destura said the cockpit allegedly operated without a mayor’s business permit and without a franchise from the Municipal Council, both required under Presidential Decree 449 and the Local Government Code.

He is seeking the filing of criminal and administrative charges against the respondents, including violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, Presidential Decree 449 and other applicable laws. He also asked the Ombudsman to impose preventive suspension on the public officials involved, citing strong evidence and the risk of influencing witnesses.

*Officials named*

Named as respondents were Bantayan Mayor Orlando Layese, former Bantayan police chief Lt. Col. Julius Garcia, current Bantayan police chief Lt. Col. Aldrin Villacampa and other police officers assigned to the Bantayan Police Station.

Also included were private individuals allegedly involved in the operations, as well as Sidlak sa Bantayan Holdings Inc., the operator of St. Peter Coliseum, represented by Francisco Escario.

Series of letters

According to the complaint, Bantayan Vice Mayor Arthur Despi sent letters beginning Feb. 13 to the mayor and police, seeking action against the alleged illegal cockfighting, followed by another on Feb. 23 due to no response.

On Feb. 27, Layese said police were directed to verify the reports and the cockpit’s authority to operate. A Feb. 15 police blotter entry confirmed personnel visited the site.

Despite this, Destura alleged the operations continued weekly through March.

No permit, no franchise

A March 12 certification from the Business Permits and Licensing Office stated that St. Peter Coliseum or its operator had no business permit for 2026, while Destura claimed no franchise was granted by the Municipal Council.

Alleged inaction

Destura said continued operations despite official knowledge indicate deliberate inaction by authorities. He alleged cockfights generated significant income, with events earning over P100,000.

He also claimed similar activities occurred in other barangays and private events, some involving minors. He said he documented these through video footage and affidavits submitted with the complaint.

Destura added he fears for his safety and that of his witness due to the respondents’ influence.

As of posting, SunStar Cebu tried to reach Layese for comment, but he had yet to respond as of press time. / CDF