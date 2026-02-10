Bantayan hotels warn vs. online booking scams

HOTELIERS and resort operators on Bantayan Island on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, warned the public about a rise in online booking scams as the island prepared for the Holy Week influx.

One Island Tourism Association (Oita) president Nelson Yuvallos said around 200 scam incidents have been recorded since September 2025, compounding difficulties faced by the tourism sector following the Sept. 30, 2025 magnitude 6.9 earthquake and typhoons Tino and Verbena in November.

Yuvallos said another scam-related booking was reported on Feb. 9, ahead of Holy Week, a peak travel period. Victims often believe the bookings are legitimate because the rates offered fall within normal ranges, unlike the usually inflated prices during peak season.

“This warning is meant to raise awareness, not to damage Bantayan Island’s tourism image,” Yuvallos said.

Possible syndicate

Santa Fe Councilor Jaypee Lao said the volume and coordination of incidents suggest the involvement of a large syndicate using multiple fake online accounts that imitate legitimate establishments.

He cited the case of Anika Island Resort, whose official Facebook page was temporarily taken down, while a fake page using the resort’s name and photos amassed around 50,000 likes and accepted online bookings. The restored official page initially had fewer than 1,000 likes but has since grown to about 30,000, Yuvallos said.

No valid bookings

The scam typically results in guests arriving on the island without valid reservations despite having already paid online.

Yuvallos said some hotels accommodated affected guests without additional charges for humanitarian reasons. At his own resort, he handled around 100 cases totaling about P500,000, helping victims file police reports and offering discounted stays or free meals.

Industry stakeholders remain divided on whether to publicize incidents, with some fearing reputational damage and others pushing for public advisories to prevent further victimization.

“If left unaddressed, this will affect guest retention and discourage future tourists,” Yuvallos said.

Modus

The scheme mirrors earlier warnings from tourism authorities, where scammers create fake Facebook pages posing as hotels or travel agencies, copying photos and logos and offering discounts not promoted by legitimate establishments.

Victims are asked to make payments through personal e-wallets or bank accounts.

“They transact using dummy accounts, and tourists are given fake bank details. Because the accounts are invalid, deposits do not go through,” Lao explained. “Scammers then claim the system is under maintenance and provide a GCash account instead, where the scam takes place.”

Similar scams have previously been reported in other Cebu destinations, including hotels in Cebu City.

Investigation, response

Yuvallos said Oita has coordinated with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police’s Anti-Cybercrime Group. NBI Central Visayas executive officer Wenceslao Galendez said no arrests have been made and details remain confidential to avoid compromising investigations.

Yuvallos also sought assistance from the Department of Tourism (DOT) and Cebu’s 4th District congressional office to elevate the issue. Tourism authorities advised travelers to transact only with verified pages and official hotel websites, avoid payments to personal accounts, and report suspected scams to the Anti-Cybercrime Unit or DOT–Central Visayas.

Measures

Lao said the scams emerged while the tourism industry was still recovering from disaster-related infrastructure damage, including at Hagnaya Port. He plans to propose an ordinance banning e-wallet payments for hotels and resorts, noting most scams involve mobile payments.

Yuvallos suggested LGUs publish verified lists of legitimate accommodation providers on official platforms.

Before the earthquake, tourism in Bantayan was booming. Visitor numbers only began recovering in December 2025, with about 10,000 guests expected during Holy Week. Bantayan has around 200 accommodation establishments, though only 30 are Oita members. / EHP

Stakeholders said early public awareness is crucial to protecting both tourists and legitimate businesses. / EHP