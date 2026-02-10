Bantayan Island hotels issue warning vs online booking scams

PLANNING a trip to Bantayan Island for Holy Week? You might want to double-check that reservation before you hit the road.

Hotel and resort owners are sounding the alarm after a surge in online booking scams that have already tricked hundreds of travelers. With the busy holiday season approaching, local leaders are working hard to protect tourists from falling victim to these digital traps.

Problem for travelers

Since September 2025, around 200 scam incidents have been recorded on the island. Nelson Yuvallos, president of the One Island Tourism Association (OITA), reported that even as recently as February 9, new victims have come forward.

These scams are particularly hard to spot because the prices offered look realistic. Unlike typical peak-season scams that offer "too good to be true" deals, these fake listings use normal rates to avoid raising suspicion.

“This warning is meant to raise awareness, not to damage Bantayan Island’s tourism image,” Yuvallos explained.

How the scammers operate

Local officials believe a large syndicate is behind the attacks. Santa Fe Councilor Jaypee Lao noted that scammers are creating highly coordinated fake Facebook pages that mirror real resorts.

In one alarming case, a fake page for Anika Island Resort gained 50,000 likes by using stolen photos, while the resort’s actual page was temporarily offline. Travelers who book through these fake pages often arrive at the island only to find they have no room and their money is gone.

According to Councilor Lao, the process usually goes like this:

Scammers provide a "dummy" bank account that doesn't work.

They claim the bank system is under maintenance.

They then ask the tourist to send money to a personal GCash or e-wallet account instead.

Impact on tourism recovery

This wave of fraud comes at a difficult time. Bantayan Island is still recovering from a magnitude 6.9 earthquake in September 2025 and two major typhoons in November.

While tourism began to bounce back in December, industry leaders worry that scams will scare away the 10,000 guests expected for Holy Week. To help, some resort owners have been providing free meals or discounted stays to scammed tourists for humanitarian reasons.

How to protect yourself

Authorities from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group are currently investigating the matter. To stay safe, the Department of Tourism (DOT) recommends:

Verify the Page: Check if you are on an official website or a verified social media account.

Avoid Personal Accounts: Never send payments to a personal name or a private e-wallet.

Check Official Lists: Look for verified lists of legitimate hotels provided by the local government.

Councilor Lao is also considering a new local law that would ban hotels and resorts from accepting e-wallet payments to help cut down on these untraceable transactions.

As Bantayan Island works to rebuild its economy, protecting its reputation is a top priority. By staying alert and booking directly through official channels, travelers can ensure their holiday remains a relaxing getaway rather than a digital nightmare.