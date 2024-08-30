Bantiloc survives KO round

MANILA – Filipino archer Agustina Bantiloc registered 618 points to finish last among 28 entries in the ranking round of the women’s individual archery event at the Paralympic Games in Paris, France on Thursday afternoon (Thursday night, Aug. 29, 2024, PH time).

Bantiloc drew Brazilian veteran Jane Karla Kogel in the knockout stage Friday at the Les Invalides archery arena. They will meet at 3:17 p.m. local time (9:17 p.m. in PH) for a spot in the next round.

Kogel, a four-time Parapan American Games gold medalist, placed fifth overall in the ranking round with 691 points.

“I am happy with my performance because I believe that I did my best,” said the 56-year-old Bantiloc of Tanudan, Kalinga.

Coach Jonathan Josol noted Bantiloc’s jitters may be due to her being a first-timer at the Games.

“I think that Tina (Bantiloc’s nickname) might have been awed at the moment, this being her first Paralympic Games. She might have been distracted that resulted in the low scores,” Josol said.

“Para archery is 90 percent mental and if you can focus on your shooting alone and nothing else, then, half the battle is won. What is important is that we do well in the knockout round and I believe Tina has the capacity to do that. This is the important round because we are battling for medals,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hangzhou Asian Para Games gold medalist Jerrold Mangliwan was scheduled to compete on Friday in the first heat at 11:13 a.m. local time (5:13 p.m. in PH) of the men’s 400-meter T52 race at the 75,000-capacity Stade de France with defending champion Maxime Carabin of Belgium, Mexico’s Salvador Mondragon, Switzerland’s Fabian Blum, and Japan’s Ito Itsuya.

The top three finishers will advance to the finals at 7:14 p.m. local time (1:14 a.m. Saturday in PH). / PNA