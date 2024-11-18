Barangay Basak wins big in Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu 2024

THE Pisi Festival of Barangay Basak emerged as the grand champion in the Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu 2024 grand ritual, Sunday, November 17, 2023.

The Barangay Basak contingent took home the over P300,000 cash prize.

Aside from winning the ritual showdown, Barangay Basak also won first place in the street dancing competition, best choreography, best jingle composition, and the best in costume award.

The barangay's representative, Queen Samantha Manglungsod, was crowned Festival Queen 2024.

The Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu is part of the city's annual fiesta activities.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Ritual Showdown:

Champion: (P300,000): Pisi Festival, Barangay Basak

1st Runner-Up (P200,000): Guitara of Barangay Maribago

2nd Runner-Up (P150,000): Kulit Festival of Barangay Mactan

3rd Runner-Up (P100,000): Baybay Festival of Barangay Marigondon

4th Runner-Up (P75,000): Baryo Festival of Barangay Looc

Consolation Prize (P50,000)

Street Dancing:

1st Place (P50,000): Pisi Festival of Barangay Basak

2nd Place (P30,000): Kulit Festival of Barangay Mactan

3rd Place (P20,000): Baryo Festival of Barangay Looc

Special Awards:

Best Choreography: Pisi Festival of Barangay Basak

Best Tourism Video: Kulit Festival of Barangay Mactan

Best Intro Video: Guitara of Barangay Maribago

Best Jingle Composition: Pisi Festival of Barangay Basak

Best in Costume: Pisi Festival of Barangay Basak