Barangay captain’s son nabbed in drug bust

A SON of a barangay captain in Cebu City was arrested in a buy-bust launched by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 3, 2025, on Benedicto Street, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified by PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza as alias Jun, 45. Seized from him were five packs of shabu weighing 250 grams with an estimated average market value of P1.7 million, along with the buy-bust money and other pieces of evidence.

The confiscated items were submitted to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for chemical analysis.

According to PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara, the suspect had been subjected to a week-long case buildup after authorities received information that he was selling illegal drugs.

He was said to be capable of selling one kilo per week sourced from his supplier.

He was also previously charged with illegal drugs in 2022 but managed to evade arrest after escaping into the interior of Tejero during a police anti-drug operation.

The suspect is currently detained at the PDEA 7 detention cell, and charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 are being prepared against him. (AYB)