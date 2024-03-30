Barangay councilor nabbed in drug bust in Dumanjug town

A BARANGAY councilor who is also a registered nurse was taken into custody during a buy-bust in Barangay Bitoon, Dumanjug town, southwest Cebu, at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Bitoon barangay councilor Clyde Gail Denuyo Mancilita, 36, an alleged high-value individual.

Following information about Mancilita's involvement in illegal drug activity, the Drug Enforcement Unit of Dumanjug Police Station led by Police Captain Jan Ace Elcid Pascua Layud, together with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), conducted the anti-illegal drug operation.

Taken from the suspect were three packs of alleged shabu and P500 in buy-bust money. (DVG, TPT)