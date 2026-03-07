Barangay councilor, runner nabbed in shabu buy-bust

A BARANGAY councilor listed as a target by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency was arrested along with his alleged runner in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Oslob Police Station at around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Purok San Jose 2, Barangay Daanlungsod, Oslob.

The suspects were identified as Ernesto Sagaral Gumapon, 45, alias “Erning,” a sitting barangay councilor and resident of the area, and his alleged runner, Bryce Cayon Rendon, 23, alias “Dodong.”

Operatives led by Maj. Alejandro Batobalonos, chief of the Oslob Police Station, seized several packets of suspected shabu weighing about 0.85 grams with an estimated value of P5,780.

Under surveillance

Batobalonos said the councilor had been under monitoring for some time after his name surfaced in reports from the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council. Information about his alleged activities was reportedly provided by fellow barangay officials.

Based on information obtained from text and private Facebook messages, authorities believe the suspect sourced illegal drugs from Barangay Duljo-Fatima in Cebu City, while distribution allegedly reached as far as Negros Oriental.

Residents of Barangay Daanlungsod expressed relief over the arrest, saying it helped stop the sale of illegal drugs in their community.

Charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared by the Oslob Police Station against the suspects. / AYB