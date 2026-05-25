Barangay councilor shot outside Bohol cockpit arena

A BARANGAY councilor was killed after being shot outside a cockpit arena in Barangay Bacani, Clarin town, Bohol province around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The victim was identified as Marino “Aden” Montojo, 37, a councilor of Barangay Caluwasan in Clarin.

According to the investigation by the Clarin Municipal Police Station, the victim had just come out of the cockpit and was about to go home on his motorcycle.

However, an unidentified man suddenly approached him from behind and shot him in the head, causing him to fall along with his motorcycle.

After the shooting, the gunman fled outside the cockpit area and rode away on a waiting motorcycle toward an unknown direction.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in the town but was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jason Birondo, information officer of the Bohol Police Provincial Office, said Scene of the Crime Operatives recovered two empty shells from a .45 caliber pistol.

Birondo said the investigation is ongoing, with Clarin police conducting CCTV backtracking to identify the gunman.

Authorities said they already have an initial lead on the gunman’s identity but are withholding details for now.

“Sa pagkakaron still ongoing ang investigation Clarin police station, naa silay gipang review nga mga CCTV footage unya initially naa silay lead sa pagpatay kagawad,” Birondo said.

(The investigation is still ongoing at the Clarin police station. They are reviewing CCTV footage and initially have a lead in the killing of the councilor.)

Police investigators are also coordinating with the victim’s family to determine whether he had received any threats prior to the incident. (AYB)