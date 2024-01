Barangay Guadalupe wins big in Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2024

BANAUAN Cultural Group of Barangay Guadalupe was declared Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2024 ritual showdown grand champion on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The group also won best in musicality, best in costume and third place in street dancing.

Here is the list of winners.

Ritual Showdown

5th - Barangay Mabolo - Tribu Mabolokon

4th - Barangay Labangon - Banay Labangon

3rd - Barangay Inayawan - Inayawan Talents Guild and Cultural Dance Group

2nd - Barangay San Nicolas Proper - Banay Sanicolasnon

Champion - Barangay Guadalupe - Banauan Cultural Group

Best in street dancing

3rd - Barangay Guadalupe - Banauan Cultural Group

2nd - Barangay T. Padilla - Kulturang Sugbuanon sa Balangay T. Padilla

1st - Barangay Inayawan - Inayawan Talents Guild and Cultural Dance Group

Best in Musicality

5th - Barangay Mabolo-Tribu Mabolokon

4th - Barangay Labangon - Banay Labangon

3rd - Barangay San Nicolas Proper - Banay Sanicolasnon

2nd - Barangay Inayawan - Inayawan Talents Guild and Cultural Dance Group

1st - Barangay Guadalupe - Banauan Cultural Group

Best in costume

Barangay Guadalupe - Banauan Cultural Group

This year's Sinulog sa Dakbayan was participated by 12 contingents. The ritual showdown started at around 2 p.m. on Saturday following a street dancing competition.