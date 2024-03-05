Barangay job order employee, 1 other nabbed in Cebu City buy-busts

A job order employee of a barangay and an individual identified by the police as priority regional level were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations by the police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) agents in Cebu City on Monday evening, March 4, 2024.

First to be arrested during a buy-bust at 6:06 p.m. in Vestil Street, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City was Jason Tahir, 38, a job order employee of the said barangay.

Seized from Tahir were six packs of alleged shabu worth around P34,000.

PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara said that prior to the buy-bust, they initiated a case buildup against Tahir for three months after receiving information about his illegal drug activity.

It was learned that the suspect was arrested in 2022 for a similar offense and was later released under probation.

Tahir could allegedly dispose of 100 to 150 grams of illegal substance every week within the barangay and the neighboring areas.

At 10:05 p.m. on the said day, a man recognized by the police as priority regional level was arrested by the operatives of the City Intelligence Unit of the Cebu City Police Office in Nivel Hills, Barangay Busay, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Jemark Magdadaro Paragile, 30, a former convenience store cashier who hails from Sitio Huyong-huyong, Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City.

Taken from him were 400 grams of suspected shabu worth around P2,720,000.

During police interrogation, Paragile claimed he was just told to deliver the drugs in exchange for a P1,500 fee for each transaction, and he denied owning it.

The suspects will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)