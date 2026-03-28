Barangay Labangon secures 30-year use of multi-purpose building

BARANGAY Labangon in Cebu City marked a historic milestone on Friday, March 27, 2026, as Barangay Captain Derrick Yap and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival formally signed a usufruct agreement granting the barangay the right to use a 2,026-square-meter multi-purpose building located beside the Barangay Hall for a period of 30 years.

The landmark signing ceremony was held at the Labangon Barangay Hall and witnessed by South District Representative Edu Rama, underscoring the significance of the agreement to the entire district.

Under the agreement, Barangay Labangon shall use the facility exclusively for community and public purposes, enabling the local government unit to better serve its constituents.

This development represents a major step forward in strengthening the barangay’s capacity to deliver essential services and programs to residents. The Cebu City Government, as the registered owner of the property under TCT No. 170261, retains ownership while entrusting its stewardship to the barangay.

Yap also thanked Cebu City Councilor Phillip Zafra for sponsoring the usufruct resolution in the City Council, as well as Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña and the entire council for their support.

Meanwhile, children in Barangay Labangon will soon have access to an affordable indoor playground, as local officials marked the soft launch of the first-ever barangay-operated indoor playground in Cebu City.

The facility was unveiled through a ribbon-cutting ceremony and blessing on the same day, held after Yap delivered his State of the Barangay Address.

The playground is designed to offer families a more budget-friendly alternative to commercial indoor play facilities.

It is expected to fully open to the public in April 2026, coinciding with the summer season and school break, pending approval of a formal resolution by the barangay council. (PR)