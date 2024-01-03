Barangay official: Butane explosion possible cause of Paknaan fire

A barangay official claimed that the fire that hit Zone Camote in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City, on Tuesday afternoon, January 2, may have been caused by an explosion from a butane canister.

Paknaan barangay captain Marissa Tecling said in a media interview on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, that she based her allegation on information she obtained from some witnesses in the area.

The Paknaan fire was the first to be recorded in the city for 2024.

It destroyed 14 houses, of which 12 were occupied by renters, and displaced 16 families or 96 individuals, and brought P500,000 worth of damage to properties.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Mandaue office said the fire was placed under first alarm at 12:50 p.m. and declared fire out 40 minutes after.

Tecling stated that while some had attributed the fire to an unattended charger, she could not yet determine its exact cause.

Tecling said that based on the accounts of some witnesses, the house where the fire started only had children prior to the disaster.

The kids, however, were rescued.

The barangay captain stated that they had already spoken with the owner of the house that had burned down, but they would not respond.

The BFP Mandaue is still looking into the incident.

According to the fire office's initial report, the fire originated on the second story of a two-story house.

Leo Andicoy, a senior fire officer and investigator, revealed that they are also looking into faulty electrical wiring as the possible cause of the fire.

Nobody, however, was reported injured by the fire.

The fire victims are now housed at the Paknaan gymnasium.

According to Tecling, the City and Social Welfare Services had already distributed Tabang Mandaue kits—which include clothing, bedding, sleeping mats, and kitchen utensils—to the fire victims.

Tecling said the barangay has not yet provided financial assistance to the victims as they continue to validate their profiles.

She also mentioned that the barangay fund is presently subject to a fidelity bond as part of the new barangay officials' transition process, which runs until January 15.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) defines a fidelity bond as an insurance policy for bondable public officials under the fidelity fund that guarantees they will faithfully carry out all legal obligations and faithfully account for all funds. (HIC)