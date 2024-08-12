Barangay Pajac fire leaves P28M worth of damage

A FIRE that broke out at 2:21 p.m. of Sunday, August 11, 2024, caused an estimated P28 million worth of damage to a furniture warehouse in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

The blaze, which lasted less than an hour, affected the warehouse owned by Eric Mendoza and occupied by Jay Cris Caballes in Sitio Kolo, Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Lapu-Lapu City raised the fire to first alarm at 2:26 p.m., bringing it under control by 2:48 p.m., and extinguishing it completely by 3:15 p.m.

Fire Officer 3 Jeffrey Gerodiaz said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. (DVG/LYC)