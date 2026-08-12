Barangay Pasil requests City funding to clear Guadalupe River banks and prevent flooding

BARANGAY Pasil is asking the Cebu City Government for financial support to clear illegally built structures along the Guadalupe River. Community leaders hope enforcing a mandatory three-meter clear zone along the riverbank will widen the waterway, reduce severe flooding risks, and keep nearby families safe.

A step Toward Flood Control

The Pasil Barangay Council unanimously approved a resolution on June 17 seeking city funding to enforce the river easement. The request was officially sent to Mayor Nestor Archival, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, and the Cebu City Council on July 10 for appropriate action.

The requested money will cover land surveying, clearing operations, relocation assistance, river rehabilitation works, and other activities needed to clear and maintain the riverbanks.

The City Council referred the request to its Committee on Laws and Ordinances to review the legal basis under Article 51 of P.D. 1067, also known as the Water Code of the Philippines. This law requires a mandatory three-meter public space along urban riverbanks for public use, safety, navigation, and maintenance.

Why Action Is Needed Now

Barangay Pasil continues to experience frequent flooding, particularly during heavy rains and high tides, due to its low-lying position along the Guadalupe River. Local leaders explained that enforcing the easement will stop structures from blocking natural water flow.

Clearing the banks will also give government agencies the necessary space to bring in equipment for dredging, desilting, cleaning, inspecting, and repairing the riverbed. Maintaining a open buffer zone will boost the river's capacity to handle stormwater, protect homes from erosion, and facilitate emergency response operations during severe weather.

Barangay Captain Francisco De Gracia noted that this effort originated under a past administration.

“Sa una pa nga admin ni nga project, karun lang namo ipa-proceed sa City Government,” De Gracia said.

(This project was from a previous administration; we are only having the City Government proceed with it now.)

Protecting Residents and Next Steps

While the resolution does not state a specific funding amount, De Gracia explained that the total cost will depend on the final scope of work and how many areas and structures are affected. Pasil officials could not immediately provide the exact number of households that will be impacted by the clearing efforts.

Because clearing the riverbanks directly affects local families, the barangay specifically included relocation assistance among the activities requiring city funding.

In addition to flood control, local officials said the project will promote cleaner, more sanitary conditions along the river. The proposal remains under review by the City Council's Committee on Laws and Ordinances, which will evaluate the legal and practical requirements before any funding is approved. CAV