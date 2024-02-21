Barangay Pasil residents warned to prepare for Oplan Disiplina

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and the Prevention Restoration Order Beautification Enhancement (PROBE) team issued notices to the residents of Barangay Pasil, Cebu City, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, regarding the implementation of Oplan Disiplina to enforce the city’s various ordinances in the barangay.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, the chief of CCPO who was tasked by Mayor Michael Rama to assume leadership of the oplan, stated that they noticed some roadblocks that make roads nearly impassable for cars, like vehicles parked by the side of the road, which are subject to fines.

According to Dalogdog, this would also make the fire trucks and ambulances difficult to pass through in the event of a fire and emergency, respectively.

Retired fire officer General Aderson Comar stated that after first issuing warnings to the offenders, if on their subsequent visits, they observe the same infraction, they will either cite the residents or demolish their structures to clear the road of impediments.

One of the officials of the Department of Interior and Local Government in Cebu City, also said that after "Oplan Disiplina" is implemented, they will turn over the area to Barangay Pasil.

However, if they return and find that the same issue has resurfaced, the barangay officials will be held administratively liable. (With TPT)