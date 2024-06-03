Barangay patrol car crashes into 6 people

SIX people were injured after they were hit by a patrol car of the Barangay Public Safety Office (BPSO) in Barangay Pahina San Nicolas, Cebu City.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2024, near the Barangay Hall in Pahina San Nicolas.

The injured persons, identified only as Emelisa, Francis, Britney (four-month pregnant), Merame, Trixie, and Adelix, were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The patrol car was reportedly driven by a BPSO worker Felix Ragas, 55, when the incident happened.

Ragas, instead of stepping into the brakes, hit the vehicle’s accelerator, causing the car to crash into the victims who were on the roadside.

A motorcycle and an e-bike were also hit.

It was Barangay Captain Arnulfo Cambonga who shouldered the hospital bills of the victims, while Ragas was reportedly fired from his job. (DVG/LMY)