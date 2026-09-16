Barangay polls face 2-year delay

A PROPOSED five-year term for barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials could give local leaders more time to carry out programs, but the additional years should come with greater accountability and measurable results, Cebu City Liga ng mga Barangay President Franklyn Ong said.

Ong made the statement following the Senate’s approval of a measure seeking to postpone the 2026 Barangay and SK Elections (BSKE) to November 2028.

The Senate approved the measure on third and final reading on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, with 13 senators voting in favor, five against and none abstaining.

Performance and accountability

Ong said he recognized the merits of giving barangay and SK officials a fixed five-year term, particularly for programs that require continuity and sufficient time for planning and implementation.

“Many barangay programs — particularly in health, peace and order, disaster preparedness and youth development — require continuity and sufficient time to plan, implement and complete,” Ong said.

However, he stressed that a longer term should not simply mean additional time in office.

“It must also mean greater responsibility, measurable performance, transparency and accountability to our constituents,” he said.

Public interest

Ong also acknowledged that residents have a legitimate interest in regular elections, saying any postponement should have a clear legal basis, serve the public interest, and comply with the Constitution and the legislative process.

The proposed postponement could mean that the BSKE scheduled for November will no longer push through as planned if the measure is enacted, according to the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The Senate’s approval came after the House of Representatives passed its counterpart measure on Sept. 8.

The proposal would move the elections to November 2028 and extend the term of barangay and SK officials from four to five years, PNA reported.

Palace review

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will review the provisions of the measure before deciding whether to sign it, Malacañang said Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said she has yet to receive confirmation on whether the versions of the measure have reached the Office of the President.

She said Marcos needs to review all provisions before making a decision.

Ong said that should the proposal become law and the next BSKE be moved to November 2028, barangay and SK officials should use the additional time to provide better and more responsive public service.

“Ultimately, the extension will benefit our constituents only if more time in office translates into more work, better programs, and concrete results for our communities,” Ong said. / CAV