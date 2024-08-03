Barangay tanod shot dead in Barili, Cebu

A barangay tanod was shot and killed in Barangay Patupat, Barili, Cebu, at 6:40 p.m. on Friday, August 2.

The victim was identified as Palconaire Trinidad Pasiluna, 43, married and resident of the aforementioned location.

According to Barili police led by Captain Gerald Casalme, the relatives of the victim claimed that Pasiluna and Renante Ewican, 55, who is also his neighbor, got into an argument because the latter's motorcycle was parked nearby without turning off its engine, making noise.

But the suspect—who was taken into custody following the incident—claimed that their trouble started when the victim turned off his motorcycle’s ignition switch.

At the height of their quarrel, Ewican shot the victim in the left chest with a 357 magnum revolver and the bullet exited through the back.

The victim was rushed to the Barili District Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. (DVG, TPT)