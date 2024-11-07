Barangay transportation woes ‘addressed’ with 24 new vehicles worth P37 million

THE Mandaue City Government has turned over vehicles worth P37 million to 13 barangay councils and 11 Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.

These vehicles will aid in the transportation of senior citizens, persons with disabilities, students, and residents to city events, according to Mayor Glenn Bercede.

This initiative, Bercede said, addresses the long-standing challenge many barangays face in securing reliable transportation, particularly for government-initiated events and city-wide activities.

The vehicles can also be used in delivering essential services, community events and youth-related activities.

Bercede said P20 million of the budget has been allocated to purchasing pickup trucks to 13 of the city’s 27 barangays, while P17 million has been set aside for the purchase of L300 vans for 11 SK.

The barangay councils that received vehicles were Umapad, Looc, Paknaan, Labogon, Cabancalan, Mantuyong, Cambaro, Casuntingan, Centro, Subangdaku, Tingub, Alang-Alang, and Bakilid.

The SKs that received the vans were Casuntingan, Maguikay, Tingub, Casili, Subangdaku, Banilad, Bakilid, Labogon, Basak, Cabancalan, and Looc.

SK Federation Vice President Jack Oplado welcomed the distribution of vehicles, saying they will help them in the implementation of their programs.

He further said that barangay and SK leaders often had to borrow vehicles from neighboring barangays or rely on public transportation to attend events in the past.

Oplado said neighboring barangays can still coordinate and support each other in activities that need more vehicles.

As for the remaining 14 barangays, Bercede said they will distribute their vehicles next year. / CAV