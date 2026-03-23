Cebu City cuts fuel for barangay vehicles as diesel prices near P100

CEBU City is stopping direct fuel allocations for barangay vehicles starting this April as global oil prices continue to skyrocket. Mayor Nestor Archival announced the move, explaining that the Middle East conflict has put a massive strain on the City’s P245 million fuel budget.

While the budget hasn't changed, its "buying power" has disappeared. Diesel has already hit P100 per liter and the Mayor warns it could climb as high as P120 or P130. The market is so unstable that contractors recently backed out of a city bidding process, leaving the local government to change its strategy.

Shift to "self-service" for barangays

To handle the transition, the City gave P500,000 in financial assistance to each of the 80 barangays back in February. Moving forward, local councils must buy their own fuel.

City Hall is saving its remaining direct fuel reserves for critical services, including:

• Garbage trucks

• Ambulances

• Fire engines

• Police patrols

Local leaders worry about budget gaps

The change is putting a heavy burden on neighborhood leaders. Kalubihan Barangay Captain Rex Millán pointed out that the P500,000 subsidy isn't enough to cover a full year of operations, especially for barangays with multiple vehicles. Previously, each barangay received a steady 150 liters per month.

Now, local councils have to negotiate directly with gas stations. This is difficult because many suppliers want cash upfront and are hesitant to sign long-term agreements while prices are so unpredictable. This could lead to delays in local security patrols and resident transport.

The garbage challenge

Fuel isn't just about driving; it’s about cleaning the city. Cebu City spends about P500 million a year on garbage management, which relies heavily on fuel to haul waste to distant landfills.

To save money and fuel, the City is pushing a new waste-reduction plan:

• Composting: Since 60 percent of the city's trash is biodegradable, the City is giving out composting bins to departments and households.

• Shredding: Local shredding systems are being set up so less trash needs to be transported.

• Success Stories: Despite being crowded, Barangay Sambag 2 is already successfully separating its biodegradable waste to help the City save on hauling costs.

What happens next?

The big question is whether the P500,000 subsidy will last until new budgets are approved. Franklyn Ong, president of the Association of Barangay Councils, is seeking a meeting with the mayor to find a more sustainable way to support frontline workers.

For now, the City’s ability to keep its streets clean and safe depends on how well these fuel-saving and composting measures work during the global oil crisis. / CAV