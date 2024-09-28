Barangays struggle with MRF setup

AS AN official of the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources (Ccenro) admitted that the “no segregation, no collection” policy has not been enforced, barangay officials reported difficulties in establishing a material recovery facility (MRF).

Jean Carlo Generale, environmental management specialist of Ccenro, said in an interview with Acting Cebu City Mayor’s teleradyo Action Mayor on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, that the implementation of the no segregation, no collection policy is far from perfect since there is a lack of personnel and technicalities down to the barangay level.

He said the barangay should take action to make the policy effective.

Meanwhile, Tejero captain Harold Seno, in a separate interview on Saturday, said the barangay has no MRF yet since the area they intended to construct is being occupied by residents.

He said that he is in close coordination with the Division of the Welfare of the Urban Poor and Prevention Restoration Order Beautification Enhancement to reclaim the lot.

Moreover, Punta Princesa village chief Eleno Andales said his barangay already has a budget for the facility; however, it is currently not operational since the residents nearby the facility complained about the odor.

“We tried that before, but complaints were received by nearby residents,” said Andales.

As for Barangay Cogon, Pardo, village chief Harry Eran told SunStar Cebu that they once had an MRF before the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

However, since the pandemic struck, it has been used by the owner of the housing site.

Eran said their challenge in looking for a full-pledged MRF site is the availability of lots within the area.

Barangay San Jose has one but only a temporary facility.

San Jose village chief Edgardo Borces said that due to the absence of a permanent lot, they kept transferring their MRF from one location to another.

Borces added that their current facility will not last because the site will be used for the construction of their evacuation center.

He said they are eyeing a site to put their MRF, and it would be in a lot owned by a priest of the Church of

Mary Coredemptrix.

He added that the lot that was allowed to be used was a good place since it is away from the residents.

SunStar Cebu tried to get comments from John Paul Gelasque, acting department head of the Department of Public Services, regarding the no segregation, no collection policy, but phone calls were left unanswered as of press time.

Meanwhile, Generale emphasized that the odor issues arising from Binaliw sanitary landfill will persist unless solutions are implemented beyond the barangay level.

Generale cited the Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, that the segregation and collection of solid waste shall be conducted at the barangay level specifically for biodegradable, compostable, and reusable wastes.

The collection of non-recyclable materials and special wastes shall be the responsibility of the municipality or city.

It is also said in the RA that the segregation of wastes shall primarily be conducted at the source, which includes household, institutional, industrial, commercial, and agricultural sources.

Section 34 of the same RA states that in every barangay or cluster of barangays, an MRF shall be established. / JPS