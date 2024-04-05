Barber loses possessions to female sex workers in downtown Cebu City

A BARBER reported to the police after he was robbed of his possessions by the two female sex workers while checking into a lodging house along Manalili Street in downtown Cebu City, at around 4 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Romnick, 28, whose real name is withheld, reported to the Waterfront Police Station that he and his cousins were heading home after having drinks in one of the bars in the downtown area when the two female workers approached him and offered their services.

The victim claimed that after having some negotiations, they entered the lodging house.

However, he was able to fall asleep after their sexual encounter, and when he woke up, his phone, wallet, and watch all disappeared.

A copy of the CCTV tape that showed the victim and the two female sex workers talking outside the lodging house before they went inside was obtained by the Waterfront police. (AYB, TPT)