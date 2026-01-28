Barbie denies blind item linking home to ‘influential lover’

BARBIE Imperial has denied claims made in a blind item that implied her newly built home was funded by a supposed “influential lover.”

The blind item circulated online shortly after Imperial shared photos from the groundbreaking ceremony of her house in Bicol. The post surfaced not long after she confirmed her relationship with actor Richard Gutierrez.

In response, Imperial took to social media to deny the allegation.

“Lol, this is so obvious it’s about me. Hindi na lang kayo maging masaya. I can proudly say NO MAN helped me achieve this,” she wrote.

She added that the claim was hurtful, saying, “Kung sino pa ‘yung sarili mong kapwa Pinoy talaga hihila sa’yo pababa. God bless you, whoever you are. Makagawa ka lang ng kwento. Bye.”

The online publication that released the blind item later said it was not referring to Imperial and stated that it would not be taking the post down. / TRC S