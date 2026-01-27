Barbie Imperial begins construction of dream home in Bicol

ACTRESS Barbie Imperial recently shared photos from the groundbreaking ceremony of her dream home in Bicol, which features a view of Mayon Volcano.

“May bahay na ako sa Bicol,” Imperial wrote in a social media post on Jan. 20, 2026. She reflected on her decade-long career, saying it allowed her to provide a home for her mother and brother and eventually build one of her own in her home province.

Imperial also expressed gratitude to ABS-CBN and her Star Magic colleagues for the projects entrusted to her over the years, as well as to those who have continued to support her career.

“Sobrang pinagpaguran ko ito ng ilang taon,” she added, describing the long hours, exhaustion and emotional moments behind the milestone. She dedicated the achievement to her mother.

The actress also thanked her cousin, who served as the project’s architect, along with Vesta Architects, which designed the house named Solmera.

Imperial first rose to public attention after joining “Pinoy Big Brother: 737” in 2015. / TRC S