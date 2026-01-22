Barbie Imperial builds dream home in Bicol

On Instagram, Imperial gave fans a glimpse of their home, featuring a stunning view of the majestic Mt. Mayon.

Reflecting on her journey, she expressed gratitude for how far she has come in her 10 years in the entertainment industry.

"Oh my! 10 years in the industry and was able to put a roof over my mama and kuya’s heads, and now I have my own home in my province."

Imperial also thanked her home network, ABS-CBN, and Star Magic for their continued support and for trusting her with projects throughout her career.

"Thank you to everyone who helped me achieve my dreams in life. I’m especially thankful to ABS-CBN and my Star Magic family for all the projects they trusted me with. To everyone who trusted me and continues to trust me, thank you," she added.

In an emotional note, the actress shared the struggles behind her success, describing years of hard work, sleepless nights, exhaustion, and tears.

"Nakakaiyak kasi sobrang pinagpaguran ko to ng ilang taon -- puyat, pagod, at ilang beses na iyak. Salamat sa Diyos at syempre sa nag-iisa kong lakas, mama, para sayo to lahat," she wrote on the post.

The post was met with warm messages from fans and fellow celebrities, congratulating Imperial on her achievement and celebrating her inspiring journey. (SunStar Cebu)