Barbie intrigued as a ‘copycat’ of Sarah

Barbie Imperial is facing intrigue from netizens accusing her of being a “copycat” of Richard Gutierrez’s ex-wife, Sarah Lahbati.

This comes after Barbie posted a photo of her SUV on social media just days after Lahbati also posted about her own new luxury car.

Barbie captioned her post, “big toy for a small girl.”

However, netizens commented, “Copycat. Sarah just flexed hers and now you’re flexing yours too,” and “Sarah Lahbati, she is your fan because she copied your posts.”

But Barbie did not take the criticism sitting down and directly fired back at her bashers.

“I was paid to post this for? Ridemax,” the current girlfriend of Gutierrez explained in her defense.

“I had my Lc250 since last year. This was shot just last month and I was told to post this pic this week. I think I’m also allowed to post my car sponsorships. Don’t make it an issue. / TRC