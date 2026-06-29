Barbie shocked by her massive electricity bill

Barbie Imperial was left bewildered by her high electricity bill despite being the sole resident of her condo unit, according to her.

Her electric bill amounted to P18,964.82, which she shared in a Facebook post on Sunday, June 28 with the caption, “Meralco wild!!!”

The young actress complained that she barely even stays at her condo unit because she is at work for 12 to 14 hours and only goes home to sleep.

“When you’re all alone in the condo and you’re barely even there every day because you’re taping for 12–14 hours,” Barbie ranted.

As of this writing, Meralco has yet to issue a reaction. However, it can be recalled that Regine Velasquez’s sister, Cacai Mitra also complained recently about their massive electric bill, which reached P94,355.21. / TRC