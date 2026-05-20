Barbra Streisand withdraws from Cannes appearance due to knee injury

Barbra Streisand said she will no longer attend the Cannes Film Festival on May 23, where she had been scheduled to receive an honorary Palme d’Or.

The 84-year-old legendary singer and actress said her doctors advised her not to travel as she continues recovering from a knee injury.

“On the advice of my doctors, as I continue recovering from a knee injury, I am sadly unable to attend the Festival de Cannes this year,” the “A Star Is Born” actress said in a statement dated May 17.

“However, I am deeply honored to receive the honorary Palme d’Or and have so been looking forward to celebrating the remarkable films of the 79th edition,” she added.

Streisand did not provide further details on when or how the injury occurred, nor the severity of her condition. / TRC S