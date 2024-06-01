Barcode system mulled for City public markets

A LOCAL legislator who now oversees the Office of the City Markets has planned to implement barcoding for products sold in City-supervised markets to help track collections and monitor product availability in real time.

In a phone interview on Friday, May 31, 2024, Cebu City Councilor Renato “Junjun” Osmeña said the use of barcodes could help improve the collections of the city’s markets.

Osmeña said that although the city cannot fully replicate the practices of private markets, implementing barcodes may provide efficiency as it could lead to uniform pricing for goods among vendors.

“With barcoding, it is easy to monitor because they read the item, the weight, the kind of product and it’s priced already,” he said.

“Mao nay purpose nato nga naa tay uniformity, para dili bitaw makapahimos ang mga tawo sa overpricing or in the future mag hoard-hoard ba (That’s our purpose in having uniformity, so people cannot take advantage by overpricing or hoarding in the future),” he added.

Osmeña also said he intends to implement a single payment system in markets, to avoid duplication of collection, noting that there are small organizations that would collect small amounts of money for market maintenance.

Asked about the time frame for the implementation of his plans, Osmeña said he aims to implement it within six months of Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia’s leadership.

Garcia announced on Monday, May 27, that some city councilors will also serve as overseers for department heads.

In his speech after the flag raising ceremony on Monday, Garcia said the department heads have agreed for councilors to be overseers for the city’s departments.

Garcia initially named the following councilors as overseers of the different city departments: Francis Esparis for the Department of Social Welfare Services, Joel Garganera for the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Osmeña for the Office of the City Markets, Noel Eleuterio Wenceslao for the City Assessor’s Office and Jerry Guardo for the Department of Engineering and

Public Works.

Osmeña said the implementation of the barcoding system does not require any external parties as the City can manage it on its own.

He said he is open to other councilors’ ideas on how to improve the city market, which is why he is presenting it for discussion.

When asked if a resolution is needed, Osmeña said it might need one, but he is primarily seeking the support of other officials and personnel responsible for the city markets. / AML