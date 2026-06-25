Baricuatro appeals to parents to monitor children’s social media use, online activities

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro has called on parents in Cebu Province to help authorities monitor their children's use of social media and other online activities.

Baricuatro made the appeal following a series of violent incidents involving minors that have occurred in different parts of the country.

The provincial government has also strengthened coordination with authorities, the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC), and other law enforcement agencies to help ensure the safety of students and young people.

“Bantayan nato ang atong mga anak especially in socmed (social media) karon. The atmosphere is angry kaayo, especially with the presence aning mga trolls. It is creating an atmosphere of animosity in social media.”

(We should keep an eye on our children, especially on social media. The atmosphere is very angry, especially with the presence of trolls. It is creating an atmosphere of animosity on social media),” Baricuatro said on Thursday, June 24, 2026.

Following the June 22 shooting incident at a school Tacloban City, Baricuatro has also instructed the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), through Director Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr., to deploy police personnel to schools to secure the students and prevent similar incidents.

Baricuatro also urged the public to use social media responsibly and to avoid posting comments, photos or videos that could humiliate others, especially children.

"Let's be kind on social media. Influence people not to promote trolling because it promotes anger," she added.

Police initially looked into bullying as the possible motive behind the crime committed by the two minors in Tacloban City.

However, as the investigation progressed, they are now also looking into strained family relationships as another possible motive. (ANV)