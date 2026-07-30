Baricuatro: Attending Sona was a matter of respect

AMID online criticism she received, Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro defended her attendance at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.‘s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona), saying it was a gesture of respect for the country’s highest official.

Speaking during the distribution of fuel subsidies in Sibonga on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, Baricuatro said attending the Sona was part of her duty as a member of the executive branch.

“The bashing was really intense over why I attended the Sona. But why shouldn’t I? As (head of) the Cebu Provincial Government, I respect authority,” she said in Cebuano.

“The President is the President. He is the President of the country. I respect his position. We belong to the executive branch and I respect authority,” she added.

Baricuatro, who chairs the Regional Development Council (RDC) in Central Visayas and heads the RDC Committee for the Visayas, said she is among just three governors from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao who have to directly report to the President on development projects in their respective regions.

She also expressed gratitude for the National Government’s assistance following the Cebu earthquake and Typhoon Tino in 2025.

“The National Government never abandoned us while we were reeling from the effects of the earthquake and Typhoon Tino. This is our way of showing support also, so I hope you understand,” she said.

The governor said she believes that most of those criticizing her are not even from Cebu, as she continues to enjoy the support of many Cebuanos.

During her visit to Manila, Baricuatro also met with Bohol Governor Aris Aumentado and San Miguel Corporation Chairman and CEO Ramon Ang to discuss investment opportunities for Cebu and Bohol. She likewise held talks with Landbank officials on assistance programs for farmers and loan facilities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Cebu. (ANV)