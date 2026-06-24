Baricuatro backs Minglanilla mayor amid graft complaint

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro has expressed her support for Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad, who is facing a graft complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas related to a goat farm project in Barangay Guindarohan.

In a comment on a social media post, Baricuatro described Enad as “one of the best performing mayors in Cebu Province.”

Earlier, the Ombudsman-Visayas announced that graft charges would be filed against Enad, Vice Mayor Lani Peña, and members of the Municipal Council for allegedly failing to endorse the rehabilitation plan of Jomara, the company that operates the goat farm in Barangay Guindarohan.

Enad explained that their actions were intended to protect residents of Barangay Guindarohan, whose houses had developed cracks along with ground fissures in the area.

It was reported that the land cracks near Jomara’s goat farm were allegedly caused by illegal quarrying activities within the property.

Jomara owns the goat farm and is also the company operating the Minglanilla landfill project, which has faced opposition from local residents and officials. (AYB)