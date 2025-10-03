Baricuatro calls for unified relief

DAYS after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake killed dozens and devastated towns in northern Cebu, recovery efforts face a new challenge: severe traffic congestion from uncoordinated aid distribution that is hampering the delivery of essential supplies.

This has prompted Gov. Pamela Baricuatro to issue a public appeal on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, for individuals and private groups to centralize donations through official government channels, including the Provincial Government, rather than traveling directly to the affected areas.

WHY IT MATTERS: GRIDLOCK AND RISK. Relief operations are being significantly slowed by gridlock on the main highway to northern Cebu. The governor said the influx of private vehicles, while well-intentioned, has created a logistical nightmare.

“We are asking everyone to refrain from going there and giving their own donations because the traffic is severe now, and it hampers our relief operations,” Baricuatro said on Friday. “If everybody will be going there during the weekend, the roads going to the north will be congested and it will hamper our operations. It will cause more delays and more people will complain.”

The problem is tangible. A team delivering supplies from Moalboal to Bogo City on Thursday, Oct. 2, reported that the trip took eight hours, double the usual time, due to heavy traffic.

The Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) 7 echoed the governor’s call, stressing the need to “give way and prioritize the emergency vehicles.” The agency also warned that ongoing aftershocks still pose a safety risk for those traveling to the area. The OCD 7 further explained that channeling aid through official bodies is necessary for proper tracking to prevent redundancy and ensure assistance reaches the most affected barangays.

ZOOM IN: CENTRALIZED SYSTEM. To streamline the flow of aid, the Capitol has established a central command system.

Emergency Operations Center (EOC): Located at the Capitol in uptown Cebu City, this is the main hub for receiving, repacking and deploying relief goods.

Incident Command Operation (ICO): Headed by Provincial Disaster Chief Dennis Francis Pastor, a new forward operations base has been set up in Bogo City. It serves as a hub to receive urgent requests directly from affected towns and barangays.

“The ICO will be on the ground, and they can directly contact the EOC for needs like gensets, water, relief packs, or heavy equipment,” EOC manager Resti Arnaiz said.

This system aims to address logistical challenges on the ground, such as those in San Remigio. There, Councilor Miguel Martinez has appealed for patience as damaged roads and bridges complicate aid distribution.

“We still don’t have water and electricity in most areas. Only about 22 percent of the municipality is energized. Some barangays also have no signal or data,” Martinez said.

BY THE NUMBERS. As of 5 p.m. Friday, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported:

70 fatalities;

594 injured; and

180,256 families (281,257 individuals) affected.

PLEDGES OF AID. Several groups have pledged support through coordinated channels.

Mandaue City: Plans to give P1 million each to five hard-hit local governments — Bogo City, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon and Borbon. The City is also sending a 30-member team to provide psychological first aid. Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano explained the shift in focus: “We saw on social media and in mainstream media that there is already an overflow of relief and cash assistance. What we want is to provide another form of help to our brothers and sisters in the northern part of Cebu, something that has not been fully addressed yet.”

Singapore Red Cross (SRC): Pledged SG$50,000 (around P2.2 million) through the Philippine Red Cross. “Our contribution is intended to provide immediate assistance, helping to ensure that essential needs are met swiftly and that hope remains alive. We stand in solidarity with our sister national society and the impacted communities in these challenging times,” said SRC secretary-general Benjamin William.

Globe Telecom: Working to restore its network and has set up free call, charging and WiFi stations in Bogo City, San Remigio, Daanbantayan and Medellin.

WHAT’S NEXT. The immediate focus remains on streamlining aid delivery and reaching remote communities. Baricuatro has also issued a stern warning against disinformation and politicizing the tragedy. “If there will be a lot of fake news and political agendas, it will cause chaos to our relief operations,” she said. / CDF; JJL; EHP; ABC; BRYCE KEN ABELLON, USJ-R INTERN; PNA