Baricuatro: Clean up, stay alert against dengue

AMID persistent rains, Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro has urged the public to clean their surroundings to prevent mosquito breeding and reduce the risk of dengue.

The governor said the public, especially parents, should remain vigilant in protecting their children, stressing that dengue can be fatal if not detected and treated promptly.

“Let us remain alert against dengue. We should not be afraid but we need to be more cautious and proactive in preventing it,” Baricuatro said on July 31, 2026.

She noted that dengue-carrying mosquitoes breed in clean but stagnant water. Even small amounts of standing water can serve as breeding grounds.

“I urge everyone to start cleaning our homes,” Baricuatro said in Cebuano.

“Don’t wait for the mosquitoes to multiply. Don’t wait for the illness to become severe,” she added.

Baricuatro also encouraged residents experiencing symptoms similar to dengue to immediately seek medical attention at the nearest health facility for proper evaluation.

Symptoms include severe abdominal pain, vomiting, bleeding from the nose or gums, difficulty breathing, and weakness or fatigue.

Based on the latest data from the Cebu Provincial Health Office, 381 confirmed dengue cases have been recorded, including two deaths.

Hospitals across the province have been placed on heightened alert and have set up fast lanes to ensure dengue patients receive prompt treatment. (ANV)