Baricuatro creates heritage site commission

THE Provincial Government has created the Cebu Province Heritage Site Commission to oversee the protection, conservation and regulation of heritage sites across the province through Executive Order (EO) 79, Series of 2025.

The EO aims to operationalize the body mandated under the Cebu Provincial Heritage Site Ordinance to ensure uniform governance, technical oversight, and policy coordination for heritage conservation initiatives.

The order was signed by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Dec. 12, 2025. According to the EO, the Commission will serve as the primary authority in administering all heritage sites owned by the provincial government as well as privately-owned sites formally placed under its stewardship.

It will also regulate restoration, renovation, and construction activities within heritage sites through the issuance of mandatory clearances prior to the start of any works.

Baricuatro will chair the Commission with Provincial Administrator Joseph “Ace”Durano as executive director.

Its members include representatives from provincial offices, Provincial Board committee chairpersons for tourism, infrastructure, arts and culture, environment, and education, and representatives from the Philippine National Museum, the University of San Carlos, and the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc.

Among its key functions are the review and approval of architectural and engineering plans, supervision of restoration projects, determination of allowable uses of heritage properties, and the maintenance of an updated registry of all declared heritage sites in the province.

The Commission is also mandated to receive and evaluate petitions for new heritage site declarations, draft and enforce implementing rules and regulations, and coordinate with national agencies, local government units, civil society organizations, and private partners to strengthen heritage protection and cultural promotion. / CDF