Baricuatro defends Imee Marcos

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro defended Senator Imee Marcos amid online criticism over dress code violation during her visit in Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

Baricuatro, in a Facebook post on Sunday, January 11, 2026, called for understanding and hospitality toward guests in the province.

“We’re all learning and sometimes missteps happen,” Baricuatro said, noting that as a government official who relies on protocol officers, misunderstandings can occur.

Baricuatro confirmed that she met with Marcos earlier in the day and shared a photo from their meeting.

She said Marcos had informed her she would attend Sinulog activities later, adding that she herself forgot to remind the senator to avoid wearing a sleeveless outfit, which she described as her “mistake.”

The governor said she has worked with Marcos on food security initiatives and described the senator as an advocate for Cebu in the Senate, citing their long-standing friendship and shared advocacy.

She urged Cebuanos not to be quick to judge and to embody the Sinulog spirit of kindness and generosity, while assuring visitors that they are welcome in the province as long as they respect local traditions. (JJL)