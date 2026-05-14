Baricuatro defends omission of Sto. Niño at Asean summit

Summary

Governor Pamela Baricuatro defended the omission of the Santo Niño during the Lumad Basakanon dance troupe's Asean summit performance on May 8, 2026, citing religious sensitivity toward diverse international delegates.

Critics on social media argued the dance lost its traditional essence without the sacred icon, suggesting organizers should have chosen secular folk dances instead of altering the ritual performance.

Baricuatro noted the Provincial Government did not organize the program but supported presenting a neutral performance for the 11 multi-religious Asean member states, stating the icon is best reserved for festivals like Sinulog.

THE performance by the Lumad Basakanon dance troupe during the opening of the Asean summit on Friday, May 8, 2026, drew criticism from spectators who noted the absence of the Santo Niño (Child Jesus). Many argued that the image is essential to the ritual dance.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro explained that the omission of the image was a matter of religious sensitivity toward international delegates. While the Provincial Government was not involved in organizing the program, Baricuatro noted that organizers had to account for the diverse beliefs of guests from the 11 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

The bloc includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam — a group that spans Catholic, Muslim, Buddhist, multi-religious and secular backgrounds.

Religious sensitivity

“The Santo Niño is an integral part of our culture as Cebuanos,” Baricuatro said during a post-Asean briefing on Wednesday, May 13. “But we must also be culturally sensitive. Not all our guests share the same faith.”

Although the Provincial Government did not manage the production, Baricuatro supported the decision to present a neutral performance for the multinational audience. She suggested that organizers likely aimed to ensure no guest felt excluded by religious imagery during a high-level diplomatic event.

A neutral performance

“We were not in charge of the program, but from my perspective, they had to prioritize cultural sensitivity,” she said. “Needless to say, the Santo Niño is part of our life; the whole nation knows that.”

Baricuatro suggested that reserving the religious icon for specific festivals is appropriate when hosting a group as diverse as Asean, noting that the summit is a regional diplomatic function rather than a religious celebration.

Appropriate Timing

“There are other events, like the Sinulog Festival, where we showcase the Santo Niño. But this was Asean, where many members are not Catholic,” she added.

The omission sparked intense debate across social media. Critics argued the dance loses its traditional essence without the religious icon, with some suggesting that organizers should have selected secular folk dances instead of altering a sacred ritual.

Cultural representation

Others defended the decision, citing the necessity of navigating the complex religious landscape of Southeast Asia. They argued that diplomatic protocol often requires secular adaptations of cultural performances to maintain inclusivity.

Despite the controversy, Lumad Basakanon received praise for their technical execution. The group remains a premier cultural representative for the province, with a long history of local and international achievements. / CDF