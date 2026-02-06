Baricuatro denies role in Minglanilla mayor’s suspension

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro has denied having any involvement in the suspension of Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad, warning that efforts are underway to destabilize local governance in the province.

In a statement posted on her official Facebook page on Friday, February 6, 2026, Baricuatro said she was compelled to speak out amid social media posts linking her to the suspension of Enad, whom she described as one of her “top performing mayors.”

Enad and other Minglanilla officials who served in the previous term were suspended for one year beginning February 2 after the Office of the Ombudsman found them guilty of "oppression and grave abuse of authority" for allegedly blocking business permits and safety plans that had already been approved by national experts.

Baricuatro said she had no motive to cause the mayor’s suspension, saying such actions would only disrupt governance in Cebu.

“I have nothing to do with the suspension of Mayor Rajiv of Minglanilla. Such actions would only disrupt governance,” Baricuatro said.

She said the allegations appear to be part of a political tactic by her opponents to sow anger among mayors and destabilize the province.

The governor urged the public and local officials not to believe what she called “unfounded whispers” circulating online, emphasizing that her administration remains focused on delivering services and advancing Cebu’s welfare.

She also called on mayors to remain united and not allow rumors to derail governance efforts.

“The success of the mayors is the success of Cebu,” Baricuatro said, expressing her wish for continued cooperation between the Provincial Government and local chief executives.

On the same post, Baricuatro also said she is currently facing a death threat, citing intelligence reports that allegedly indicate a hired killer from Mindanao has been paid millions of pesos to assassinate her.

She did not provide further details but said authorities are already involved.

“If they can’t destroy me, the next move is to kill me,” she said, asking the public for prayers and continued cooperation with law enforcement as authorities work to ensure her safety and pursue justice. (JJL)