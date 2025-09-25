Baricuatro doubles hospital meal allowance for patients

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro doubled the meal allowance for patients in all 16 Capitol-run hospitals on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, the first such increase in six years.

Starting Wednesday, September 24, patients will receive P100 per meal, or P300 per day.

The previous rate was P50 per meal, or P150 per day.

The adjustment aligns with a directive from the Department of Health (DOH), according to Dr. Nikki Catalan, public health consultant for the province.

"This is in accordance with the DOH directive of giving in-patients 1,800 calories per day. Nag-comply lang ta sa DOH regulation," Catalan said.

The DOH directive, Administrative Order 2025-0019, requires public hospitals to provide at least 1,800 calories daily to patients.

The DOH's proposed budget for this is P247 per patient, per day, which is less than the new allowance.

The new policy improves patient welfare, provides better nutrition during confinement, and aligns the Capitol’s hospitals with national standards. (CDF)