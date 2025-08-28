Baricuatro endorses Archival for RDC chair

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro declined a nomination to the region’s development council, a post that could have secured Cebu priority in infrastructure funding and economic policy influence, giving it up “for the sake of unity.”

The governor was among those nominated to lead the Regional Development Council (RDC) together with Bohol Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival during the council meeting on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025.

“Thank you so much for the nomination. However, I would like to give way to the nomination of Mayor Nestor Archival for the sake of unity ug panaghiusa as the people’s governor (Thank you so much for the nomination. However, I would like to give way to Mayor Nestor Archival for the sake of unity),” Baricuatro said.

“Gubot na kon tulo pa mi, so I would like to give way (It would be chaotic if there are three of us, so I would like to give way),” she added.

Archival, also a government sector nominee, accepted the nomination.

“I would like to thank Governor Pam, kay mag-una jud ning mga tigulang. I accept the nomination (I would like to thank Governor Pam, because the elders would always go first. I accept the nomination),” Archival said.

Aumentado, also a government sector nominee, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

“It is a great opportunity and a strong vote of confidence from our colleagues here at the RDC. Hopefully, I will be chosen as the RDC chair for Region 7,” Aumentado said.

Significant position

The RDC chairpersonship is a significant position that influences the direction of infrastructure projects and economic policy across the region.

The council acts as a bridge between local governments and the national administration, helping to secure funding and approval for major

development initiatives.

By stepping aside, Baricuatro effectively threw her support behind Cebu City Mayor Archival, a move that could consolidate political power within the province.

Her withdrawal highlights the political dynamics at play within the regional council, where cooperation between different local government leaders is essential for regional progress.

The choice of a new chairperson will determine who sets the agenda for the entire region and influences the allocation of resources for major projects.

Bigger picture

Regional politics in the Philippines often involve complex alliances and rivalries among local leaders.

The RDC provides a formal platform for these leaders to coordinate, but internal political considerations can frequently influence decisions.

What to watch

The President’s final selection will be a key indicator of which local leader holds the most sway with the National Government. If Archival is chosen, it would cement Cebu’s influence over the region’s development agenda.

A win for Governor Aumentado, on the other hand, would shift some of that power to Bohol. The new chairperson will face the task of balancing the diverse interests of the region’s provinces — Cebu and Bohol — and ensuring equitable distribution of resources.

The dynamics of the new leadership will be a critical factor in how effectively the region can push for its long-term development goals in the coming years.

In a related development, Argeo Melisimo of Bohol and Melanie Ng of Cebu were also nominated as private sector representatives. / CDF