Cebu government considers switch to 4-day workweek

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro is looking into a major change for the province’s workforce. On Friday, March 6, 2026, the Governor announced that the provincial government is exploring a four-day workweek to help employees perform better and feel less stressed.

Improving life for workers

Baricuatro shared the news on Facebook, explaining that the goal is to help public servants and local businesses thrive.

“I’m interested in exploring a four-day workweek to boost productivity, reduce burnout, and improve the well-being of our frontliners, public servants, and local businesses,” Baricuatro said.

The governor pointed to research showing that shorter, more focused workweeks can keep productivity high. At the same time, it gives workers more time for their families, their communities, and personal growth.

Public input wanted

The Provincial Government is currently studying the idea and wants to hear from the people of Cebu before making a final decision.

“What do you think? Your input matters," Baricuatro told the public. "Share ideas, concerns, or success stories as we explore this together for a healthier, more productive Cebu.”

A word of caution

While the Governor is optimistic, Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco is urging leaders to move slowly. In a recent interview, he warned that a four-day schedule might not work for every industry.

“Although it can be studied, maybe we can do this for specific sectors because it’s not applicable to all, for example, retail and health," Soco explained. "You cannot just have an across-the-board four-day workweek.”

Global impact and other ideas

Soco is particularly concerned about businesses that work with other countries, like the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector. He noted that if Cebu changes its schedule, it might not match the rest of the world.

“We might not be in sync with the global schedule,” Soco said.

Instead of a shorter week, Soco suggested looking into daylight saving time (DST). He also warned that big changes shouldn't be made just because of international issues, such as the current crisis in the Middle East. According to Soco, rushing into this policy "might create more harm than good."

What happens next?

The debate highlights a balance between worker wellness and the needs of the global economy. As the provincial government continues its study, the feedback from Cebuano citizens will play a major role in deciding if the three-day weekend becomes a reality. (CDF)