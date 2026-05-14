Baricuatro eyes surge in biz events for Cebu

SUMMARY

Governor Pamela Baricuatro and tourism officials are positioning Cebu as a premier Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (Mice) hub following the successful hosting of the 48th Asean Summit.

DOT 7 Director Gelena Asis-Dimpas stated the summit provided international visibility and served as a global showcase for the Province’s logistical readiness to host high-value business and education tours.

Police Regional Office Central Visayas reported zero major security incidents during the event, citing the coordinated deployment of 8,000 personnel supervised by PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.sUMGovernor Pamela Baricuatro and tourism officials are positioning Cebu as a premier Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (Mice) hub following the successful hosting of the 48th Asean Summit.

DOT 7 Director Gelena Asis-Dimpas stated the summit provided international visibility and served as a global showcase for the Province’s logistical readiness to host high-value business and education tours.

Police Regional Office Central Visayas reported zero major security incidents during the event, citing the coordinated deployment of 8,000 personnel supervised by PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

PROVINCIAL and tourism officials are positioning Cebu as a premier hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (Mice) following the successful hosting of the 48th Asean Summit.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said the Province expects a surge in large-scale business events after the summit’s conclusion last week.

“We are getting more events, including Mice here in Cebu,” Baricuatro said during a post-summit press briefing at the Capitol on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

International visibility

Department of Tourism (DOT) 7 Director Gelena Asis-Dimpas highlighted that the international exposure provided by the summit is the key driver for this shift. She noted that the event served as a global showcase for the Province’s logistical readiness.

“It made us more visible. I mean, there’s no better way of showcasing the readiness of our destinations. And it is highlighted during international events such as the Asean February summit,” Asis-Dimpas said.

Asis-Dimpas added that during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit, DOT Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay and tourism stakeholders in Cebu held a brief meeting to discuss direct strategies for the region.

Strategic goals

“She already has certain directions for the region and I think it was very much fueled by the certain sectors that was shared to her by the governor on Mice, on ESL, on areas that already have I’d say we already have existing strengths,” she said.

Expanding on the strategy for the region, Baricuatro said she spoke with Angara-Mathay about the Provincial Government actively targeting the Mice sector as a primary development goal.

“She asked me what’s my plan for Cebu... so I said that we’re going into community-based tourism and we’re also looking into ESL, you know, the education tours here. And also, we’re looking into Mice, Cebu as Mice destination and she welcomes it,” Baricuatro said.

High-value travel

The governor, who chaired the Provincial Organizing Committee for the Asean summit, reported that at least three National Government agencies invited her to speak at upcoming conventions scheduled in the province. Asis-Dimpas and Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Office head Garry Lao joined the governor at the briefing to discuss shifting the island’s strategy toward high-value business travel.

Col. Kim Molitas, spokesperson for the Police Regional Office Central Visayas, reported zero major security incidents during the event. She attributed the success to extensive coordination among government agencies and the deployment of 8,000 police officers and uniformed personnel.

Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. supervised the operations to ensure the safety of foreign delegates. The deployment was part of a broader effort by the National Government to maintain peace and order throughout the international gathering.

Future benchmark

Baricuatro said the summit serves as a benchmark for future international events. She credited the success to close collaboration between the Provincial Government, national agencies and local government units.

Officials believe the infrastructure and logistics capabilities demonstrated during the summit will attract more global investors and organizers to the island. The Province aims to leverage this momentum to sustain long-term economic growth through the tourism and business sectors. / CDF