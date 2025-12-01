Baricuatro faces new complaint over sea ambulance claims

Garcia said Baricuatro’s online post on October 7, 2025 misled her constituents regarding the ownership and procurement of the emergency vessel.

However the ownership, control, and possession of such vessel has been scrutinized as it was revealed during the October 26, 2025 Provincial Board session that the sea ambulance was only a prototype temporarily borrowed from a supplier.

Baricuatro later admitted the vessel was not owned by the Province, contradicting her earlier statements. The vessel as a test model awaiting presidential clearance.

Garcia has urged the Ombudsman and President's office to take cognizance and initiate investigation and impose appropriate penalties. (EHP)