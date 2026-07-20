Baricuatro forms new board to drive data-backed aid for Cebu communities

CEBU communities are expected to receive more targeted government assistance and better-planned development projects after Gov. Pamela Baricuatro created a new body to oversee the use of local data in policymaking.

Baricuatro signed Executive Order (EO) 37, creating the Provincial Community-Based Monitoring System Coordinating Board to ensure accurate local data guides government decisions.

The order states that the system will identify beneficiaries at the grassroots level, support local development planning and measure the impact of government programs across Cebu.

Data-driven planning

Baricuatro will serve as chairperson of the board, while the chief statistical specialist of the Philippine Statistics Authority Cebu Office will serve as vice chairperson.

“The Provincial Government of Cebu recognizes the importance of accurate, timely, and reliable local data in formulating policies, allocating resources, and evaluating development outcomes across all sectors,” the executive order reads.

Support for statistical work

Provincial Board members were directed to provide full administrative and logistical support for statistical operations.

Transportation, office facilities, communication equipment and supervision of field personnel will be coordinated with the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Beyond data collection, the board is tasked with promoting public awareness of the community-based monitoring system and encouraging local government officials to use the data in preparing future development plans.

Administrative and technical operations of the board will be handled by a designated secretariat from the provincial statistics office. / CDF