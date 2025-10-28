Baricuatro gets ‘surprise’ appointment as RDC 7 chair

TWO months ago, Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro withdrew her nomination for the top leadership of the Regional Development Council (RDC) 7, endorsing veteran politician, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, to head Central Visayas’ highest policymaking and planning body tasked with coordinating and steering socio-economic development across provinces, cities and municipalities.

Baricuatro’s reason for stepping aside was unity for Cebu officials. Her action led to Archival and Bohol Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado being nominated for the chairmanship during the council meeting on Aug. 28, 2025.

However, the neophyte governor got a “welcome surprise” on Tuesday, Oct. 28 — an appointment as chairperson of the RDC 7 from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Vote of confidence”

“It’s a welcome surprise… I gave up the nomination, and yet I’ve been appointed so it’s really a vote of confidence from the administration. I’m really grateful for this and I’ll do my best to give back to the trust they’ve given me,” she told reporters on Tuesday.

Baricuatro, a supporter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, is nearly four months into her three-year term. She defeated Marcos’ ally, former governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in the midterm elections last May.

The governor’s appointment was confirmed through a letter from the Office of the President, dated Oct. 24, and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin. Baricuatro’s term will span three years.

Baricuatro is not serving an ordinary role, as the RDC 7 is the primary link between local government units and the National Government, helping secure funding and approval for major projects.

The governor said she will play the role of a facilitator when the RDC 7 reconvenes, and the council will revisit development priorities for the region. / CDF