Baricuatro hits Garcia with ‘personal’ blow

THE tit-for-tat over Provincial Government’s finances between Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and former governor Gwendolyn Garcia took a personal turn after Baricuatro brought up Garcia’s private debt.

Baricuatro, in a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, brought up Garcia’s personal loan from Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corp. (HSBC), which amounted to $900,000.

“Mao diay ang HSBC wala nabayaran kay di diay utang, payable diay (That is why the HSBC has not been paid, because it is not a debt; it is payable),” Baricuatro said.

This was Baricuatro’s response to Garcia, who had earlier clarified that the P1.1 billion, which Baricuatro mentioned as a debt left by Garcia’s administration during her State of the Province Address, was for routine payables, not loans.

Garcia also clarified the difference between debt and payables.

HSBC loan

The controversy surrounding Garcia’s loan to HSBC first circulated online in September 2024.

Garcia, as a private entrepreneur in 1996, took out the loan for a business expansion.

Garcia previously addressed the issue, saying she was still a private individual and an Ormoc City-based entrepreneur at the time. She owned GGC Enterprising/Shipping.

She explained that the 1997 Asian financial crisis made it difficult to pay the loan, which led to a long legal battle.

She said the matter was private, but she was forced to speak publicly to defend the provincial government after her name and position as governor were associated with the issue.

Provincial Treasurer Roy Salubre, in an interview after Baricuatro’s press conference, explained that payable refers to money owed to suppliers. These obligations are a result of purchases and are supported by vouchers.

Debt, on the other hand, is described as contractual obligations and loans. This term is not applied to payables, which are specifically for purchases. / CDF