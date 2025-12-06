Baricuatro: Infra, economy, health for RDC 7

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, the newly appointed chairperson of the Regional Development Council (RDC) 7, is setting her sights on infrastructure, inclusive economic growth and strengthening health systems as the central pillars of her three-year RDC term.

During her inaugural address on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at the Social Hall of the Provincial Capitol, Baricuatro outlined her agenda for the next three years, emphasizing her three main priorities.

“We must stand, pick up the pieces, build and continue to strive for a better and livable community not only as Cebu but as SugBohol,” said Baricuatro.

“These priorities reflect not only our regional needs but also our shared aspirations for a more connected, resilient and inclusive region,” she added.

Baricuatro said her priorities align with the impact of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in northern Cebu last September and typhoon Tino in November which caused widespread flooding. The two calamities resulted in significant damage to key economic sectors, particularly tourism, trade and manufacturing.

She also pledged to foster collaboration across all sectors and regions to promote evidence-based planning and decision-making.

In late October, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Baricuatro as chairperson of the RDC 7, the primary policy-making and coordinating body for regional development in Central Visayas.

The RDC serves as a vital platform where national and local government units, private sector representatives and other stakeholders collaborate to plan and implement development programs and policies across the region.

Baricuatro formally assumed office during the RDC 7 meeting on Thursday.

During the ceremony, former RDC 7 chairman Bohol Gov. Erico Aristotle Aumentado handed over the RDC flag to her, symbolizing the official start of her three-year term. / DPC