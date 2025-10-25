Baricuatro inspects Hinulawan River

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro personally inspected the Hinulawan River in Toledo City on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, to verify reports of ongoing quarry operations in the area following complaints and a protest by local residents last week.

It was learned that several days earlier, a number of groups held a protest in front of the Capitol to express their concerns about the environmental and safety impacts of quarry activities in their community.

The protest was organized by the Sapangdaku River Community Stakeholders Association Inc. and the Lamintak Norte Farmer-Beneficiaries Association, which believe that the continuous quarrying in the area poses serious risks to the environment and to future generations.

Residents claimed that ongoing excavation has widened the river mouth and deepened the quarry pit, potentially weakening the surrounding soil.

They also pointed out that there is a bridge near the quarry site, which could endanger people passing through the area if the ground continues to erode.

Provincial Administrator Ace Durano, who joined the inspection, assured that the Provincial Legal Office will review the residents’ petition so that the Provincial Government can take appropriate action.

The Hinulawan River, which runs through several barangays in Toledo City, has long been used as a quarry site due to its abundant supply of sand and gravel. / ANV