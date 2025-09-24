Baricuatro invites governors to anti-corruption meeting

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro is inviting governors from across the Philippines to join an upcoming meeting for the newly formed “Governors for Good Governance” (G4GG) coalition.

“There’s an upcoming meeting here with the governors, G4GG, Governors for Good Governance. So, this will be towards the first week of October,” Baricuatro said during a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.

The meeting is scheduled for the first week of October 2025 at the Capitol.

It is committed to combating corruption and building strong communities through local governments that put public welfare ahead of politics.

The governor shared that the upcoming meeting for governors will be an opportunity to discuss and share best practices.

Baricuatro said she plans to present Cebu’s online bidding process for the Bids and Awards Committee, a system other governors have already shown interest in replicating.

COALITION

Baricuatro first announced plans to form the G4GG coalition on Sept. 10.

The initiative, modeled after the Mayors for Good Governance (M4GG), was first mentioned in a Facebook post on Sept. 6 after her meeting with Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto.

Baricuatro said she and Sotto share common goals of fighting corruption and promoting good governance. Sotto is expected to visit Cebu for an M4GG event soon.

During the League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP) special general assembly on Sept. 2, she was appointed vice president for Ways and Means of the LPP. President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. administered her oath of office.

The M4GG’s conveners include Mayors Benjie Magalong of Baguio City, Vico Sotto of Pasig City, Joy Belmonte of Quezon City, and Sitti Hataman of Isabela City in Basilan. / CDF